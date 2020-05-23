23 more Covid-19 deaths reported; Hospital admissions low

There were 23 more deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Netherlands, raising the total number of people who died in the country to 5,811. Public health agency RIVM said it also knew of another ten hospitalizations for the coronavirus disease.

At least seven people are now known to have died on Friday. Another six cases with a fatal outcome were also added to Thursday's statistics, raising that day's total to nine. The other deaths reported on Saturday were added as supplemental data to dates between March 30 and May 20.

Three of the new hospital cases involved patients admitted on Thursday, and two more were added to Wednesday's figures, bringing that day's Covid-19 patient admissions up to six. The remaining cases were split between Monday and Tuesday. So far in the Netherlands, 11,659 people have been hospitalized for Covid-19 since the pandemic began.

Due to the public holiday on Thursday, more data on deaths and hospitalizations for this week will likely be announced at a later date.

A total of 45,064 have tested positive for the virus since March, an increase of 176. ​By early Friday morning, 317,287 had been tested for an active viral infection.

Additional information about the number of people tested, and the residences of those who tested positive, was not immediately available.