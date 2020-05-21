27 more deaths due to Covid-19, including 9 on Wednesday; 5,775 deaths total

Dutch officials added 27 to the number of people who have died from Covid-19 in the Netherlands. Since the pandemic began, at least 5,775 people are known to have died from the coronavirus disease, public health agency RIVM said on Thursday.

At least 21 people died in the preceding two-day period, including nine on Wednesday. All of the newly-reported fatal cases took place between March 29 and May 20.

In total, 11,640 people have required hospitalization for the disease since the end of February. That was due to an increase of 13 over statistics revealed a day earlier.

There were two known new hospital admissions on Wednesday. The remaining cases entered hospital between April 14 and May 18.

Another 253 people also tested positive for coronavirus, the RIVM said. It raised the country's total to 44,700. A total of 307,981 have been tested for the viral infection since March.