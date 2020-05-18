Explosion at Rotterdam home, multiple suspects arrested

There was an explosion at a home on Jagthuisstraat in Rotterdam early on Monday morning, the Rotterdam police said. The building had already been vacated due to an apparent shooting which took place at the location last Thursday. There were no injuries in either incident, and multiple suspects were arrested in Amsterdam over the explosion.

The blast happened at around 2:30 a.m. While no injuries were reported, the building's windows facade was severely damaged in the blast, and its windows shattered. Windows were also blown out of several neighboring homes and cars on the street, police said in a statement. Multiple homes were evacuated, and neighboring residents were allowed to return at around 5:00 a.m.

Witnesses told police about a car they saw leaving the site of the explosion. A car matching that description was later found in Amsterdam and the two people inside were taken into custody, the police said. The police are investigating whether they were involved in the blast.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

This is the second incident on Jagthuisstraat in a few days' time. On Thursday locals reported hearing loud bangs, after which bullet holes were found in a home on the street. Whether it was the same home now targeted with an explosive, is not yet clear. It is also unclear whether the two incidents are related.