Body found in water near Amsterdam science museum

A body was found in the water near Oosterdok in Amsterdam on Monday morning, the Amsterdam police said on Twitter.

The victim was found just after 8:15 a.m. on Monday, near the Nemo Science Museum. A trauma team was dispatched by helicopter. Police, an ambulance, and two fire department crews also raced to the scene. But they were too late to help the victim.

The cause of the victim's death is not yet known. Forensic investigators and detectives are at the scene to investigate. The police set up privacy screens off the Oosterdok between Kalkmarkt and the IJ-Tunnel.

No details were released about the victim's identity. The Amsterdam police refused to comment about the ongoing investigation.