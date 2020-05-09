Covid-19 ICU cases falls for 28th straight day to lowest level since Mar. 22

The number of intensive care patients receiving care for respiratory illness Covid-19 has fallen every day for four straight weeks. There were 541 patients from the Netherlands in ICU on Saturday, a decrease of 23.

Despite recording the fewest number of patients in ICU since March 22, when 480 people with Covid-19 were receiving care, the country's leading representative of urgent care providers asked the public to remain vigilant and continue to keep physical distance.

"Good compliance with the measures, and the monitoring of the number of new infections remains very important. Because we now have to resume non-COVID care with urgency and the overcapacity is still limited," said Ernst Kuipers, the chair of the Dutch acute care network.

The number of patients in ICU who do not have Covid-19 increased to 450. There were still 15 Dutch coronavirus patients being cared for in Germany.

Of the 2,861 Covid-19 patients treated in intensive care since the end of February, 868 people have been released from hospital after recovering the coronavirus disease. Another 654 were still being cared for in a hospital, but were no longer in intensive care.

A total of 755 intensive care patients have died, according to intensive care nonprofit organization NICE.