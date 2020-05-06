Video: Car plows into house injuring two

Two people were hurt Tuesday night when an out-of-control car smashed through the front of a house. The high-speed accident happened around 11:20 p.m. on Van Roijensweg in Bergentheim.

Bizar ongeval aan de van Roijensweg in Bergentheim. Volgens media 2 gewonden en inzet traumaheli. pic.twitter.com/crba503NyX — CAB van der Vinne (@JoopvanderVinne) May 5, 2020

A video posted to social media by one person claiming to be a bystander showed a car flying down the street while sirens could be heard in the background. It could then be heard smashing into the curb before beginning to flip over. A second later, an overturned car is seen halfway through the home, while someone is heard screaming, “No! No! No!”

Police vehicles were at the scene within seconds. Once the dust cleared, the small five-door Mercedes-Benz could be seen resting on its roof in front of family portraits of children.

It was not immediately clear if the people wounded were in the home or in the car, and no information was released about the severity of their injuries. Neighbors told journalists at the scene that at least one man and one woman were in the home when the accident took place.

Initial reports suggested three people were hurt in the incident.

Police had not yet confirmed Wednesday morning if they were chasing the vehicle before the crash took place.