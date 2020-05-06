Another 36 people killed in coronavirus pandemic, including six on Tuesday

Public health officials in the Netherlands said at least 36 more people with coronavirus have died, and 27 more were hospitalized. The updated statistics cover multiple dates, and raised the number of those who tested positive by 232.

Of the 5,204 people who have died, at least six died on Tuesday. Most of the newly-reported deaths took place between Friday and Monday, with some stretching back to April 3.

At least 14 people were also hospitalized on Tuesday, the agency noted. The remaining new cases were scattered, with some taking place at the end of March, and others throughout April and into the first week of May.

By Tuesday health officials in the country had tested 243,277 people for a coronavirus infection, of which 41,319 tested positive.

The government is discussing the relaxation of the so-called intelligent lockdown on Wednesday afternoon. Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Minister Hugo de Jonge of Public Health, Welfare and Sports will hold a press conference after the meeting.