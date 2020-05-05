Coronavirus separation emphasizes the freedom at NL's core, PM says on Liberation Day

"Today we are forced to celebrate our freedom from a distance," Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Instagram as the Netherlands celebrates Liberation Day from home due to restrictions in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus. But according to Rutte, this separation only emphasizes the importance of the Netherlands' freedom.

"The message of Liberation Day is louder than ever in today's silence," Rutte said. "Because right now we experience first-hand that security, solidarity and freedom are at the core of our lives. And that we cannot do without it."