Coronavirus separation emphasizes the freedom at NL's core, PM says on Liberation Day
"Today we are forced to celebrate our freedom from a distance," Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Instagram as the Netherlands celebrates Liberation Day from home due to restrictions in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus. But according to Rutte, this separation only emphasizes the importance of the Netherlands' freedom.
"The message of Liberation Day is louder than ever in today's silence," Rutte said. "Because right now we experience first-hand that security, solidarity and freedom are at the core of our lives. And that we cannot do without it."
View this post on Instagram
75 jaar geleden zag de grote vreugde van de bevrijding van ons land er uit zoals op deze prachtige, historische foto’s uit het @nationaalarchief. Vandaag vieren we onze vrijheid noodgedwongen op afstand van elkaar. Dat neemt niet weg dat de boodschap van Bevrijdingsdag in de stilte van vandaag luider klinkt dan ooit. Want juist nu ondervinden we aan den lijve dat veiligheid, verbondenheid en vrijheid de kern zijn van ons leven. En dat we niet zonder kunnen. Hoe sta jij vandaag stil bij #75jaarvrijheid?