Fatal street shooting in Amsterdam Oost

Police in Amsterdam were investigating an early morning shooting on Sunday that left one man dead. The gunshot victim was found at the intersection of Panamalaan and Borneolaan at about 3:30 a.m. in Amsterdam Oost.

Moments before the shooting was reported to authorities, emergency services received a call about a gray BMW with German license plates that was on fire a short walk away near the Frans de Wollantstraat entrance to the Funenpark.

A fire department crew was dispatched to extinguish the car fire, as police raced to the Panamalaan. Several ambulances were also sent to the Panamalaan, and an additional trauma team was dispatched by helicopter.

One witness speculated to AT5 that the victim was shot near the park, and tried to flee, eventually reaching the intersection of Borneolaan and Panamalaan. The witness claimed that a bullet shell casing was found closer to the park entrance.

Another witness said someone was seen running towards the Borneolaan after the shooting, and that person hopped onto a scooter at Panamalaan evading first responders.

An investigation into the shooting was still ongoing later in the morning. No arrests were announced in the immediate aftermath.