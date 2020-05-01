Rainy weather to give way to sunshine on Sunday

The first weekend in May will start out wet and stormy in the Netherlands, but the weather will gradually improve to sunshine and milder temperatures on Sunday, according to Weeronline.

Saturday will start out with rain throughout the country. The eastern parts of the country may also see some hail and thunder. Maximums will range between 12 and 15 degrees, somewhat chillier than normal for this time of year. During the afternoon, the rain will stop and there is a chance of the sun breaking through.

On Sunday, the eastern parts of the country may still see a shower or two, but the rest of the Netherlands will remain dry. The day will be partly cloudy, with maximums between 14 and 18 degrees - normal for the start of May.

"Enjoy the nice weather in and around your home," the weather service said. If you plan to catch some sunrays on your balcony or in your garden, remember to wear sunscreen.