Fewer than 800 Covid-19 cases in ICU for first time since Mar. 25

There were 783 people from the Netherlands receiving treatment in intensive care units for respiratory illness Covid-19 on Thursday. For nearly three straight weeks the Netherlands has seen a daily decline in the number of ICU patients for the coronavirus disease, including a decrease of 21 patients compared to Wednesday.

Patient coordination office LCPS said 754 were being treated at Dutch hospitals, and 29 in Germany. Another 432 patients without Covid-19 were being treated at the Dutch intensive care facilities.

The rate of recovery in ICU is also outpacing cases with a fatal outcome, according to data from nonprofit intensive care organization NICE. The organization said 26 people were discharged from a hospital from the start of Tuesday through the end of Thursday afternoon, compared to 11 deaths. Another 21 were transferred out of ICU to another hospital department.

Since late February, intensive care units have taken on nearly 2,800 patients with Covid-19. About 700 of them passed away, and 650 were still being cared for in another ward. The nonprofit group said 630 were discharged.