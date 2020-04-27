Covid-19 ICU patients fall to 905; More hospitals ready non-Covid care

There were 905 patients from the Netherlands being treated for respiratory illness Covid-19 on Monday, a decrease of 29 compared to a day earlier. The Dutch total included 32 patients who were being cared for across the border in Germany, patient coordination office LCPS said.

It was the lowest number of ICU patients since March 26, and the 15th straight day were a decrease in intensive care patients was recorded. The number of new ICU cases has steadily fallen since March 30.

"We are seeing a continued gradual decrease in the number of COVID patients in the ICU," said Ernst Kuipers, the chair of the Dutch network of acute care providers. The amount of ICU patients still varies significantly per healthcare region, and Kuipers said busier facilities should transfer their patients to hospitals that are quieter so the country's healthcare system maintains balance.

In doing so, it allows the regional health authorities to continue their efforts to offer more care for patients who do not have Covid-19, he said. There were 367 non-Covid patients in ICU on Monday.

About 2,760 people have required treatment in intensive care for Covid-19, nonprofit intensive care organization NICE said on Monday. Their records showed that 680 of those patients have died, 621 were treated and transferred to another department, and 552 were discharged.