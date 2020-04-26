One dead, one hurt in two Dordrecht shootings overnight

Two shootings in Dordrecht left one person dead and another injured in separate incidents overnight. In the initial investigations, police were not able to find a connection between the two shootings which took place less than two kilometers apart.

"Two terrible incidents in our city last night, where regrettably one person is dead," said Wouter Kolff, the city's mayor.

The first was reported on Saturday a few minutes before midnight, where a man was found seriously injured on the street. The emergency call brought three ambulances and a trauma team by helicopter to the Jacob van Heemskerkstraat, but their efforts were futile.

He died from gunshot wounds almost immediately after officers arrived on scene, police said. The offender in the case fled the scene before officers arrived.

A police helicopter circled above the crime scene to assist in the late night, early morning case. A person who residents saw running from the shooting was not found.

Then, at 1:15 a.m. on Saturday, another report of shots fired on the Spirea in Dordrecht sent officers scrambling to investigate another gun crime. "Officers found an injured person at the scene. He was shot, but not mortally wounded," police said.

The man was taken to an area hospital, with local media reporting he had been shot in the leg.

There were no arrests announced in either case by 10 a.m.

"If you have more information, call the police!" Kolff said.