€200 million cocaine bust in Antwerp, 14 Dutch arrested: Report

With reporting by Jamie de Geir.

A raid in a warehouse at the Port of Antwerp turned up nearly four thousand kilograms of cocaine. The cocaine, with an estimated street value of 200 million euros, was found hidden inside a sea container full of fish.

Fourteen men were arrested in the investigation, all of whom are from the Netherlands, according to newspaper AD. Several of them were captured when the cocaine was found at the warehouse. More were taken into custody as police raided several other buildings in the Belgian city, reported the Gazet van Antwerpen.

Two more were caught and taken into custody while in a car near the port district.

The case was part of an lengthy investigation. Three Kalashnikov rifles were also seized by police, according to Belgian media.

Spokespersons for the prosecutor's office in Antwerp and the district Federal Police were not immediately available for comment.