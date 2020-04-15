Possible human remains found in Amsterdam sewage pit

Possible human remains were found in a sewage it during work on Zeebergweg in Amsterdam on Tuesday afternoon, the Amsterdam police confirmed on Twitter. The police conducted both criminal- and forensic investigation at the scene.

The first point of order is to identify whether the remains are indeed human, a spokesperson for the Amsterdam police said to NOS. If that turns out to be the case, the next steps are to identify the victim and investigate how they died.

The authorities believe the remains had been in the pit for some time, so it may take a while to identify them, according to the broadcaster.