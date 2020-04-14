Intensive care units also continue decline in Covid-19 patients

There were 1,303 patients with Covid-19 in the Netherlands being treated in intensive care units on Tuesday, representing the fifth drop in ICU patients in the past seven days. There were 35 fewer people in ICU on Tuesday compared to the day before, the temporary patient coordination office LCPS said.

Dutch acute care leader Ernst Kuipers called said, "We are now seeing a stable decline, which is a favorable development."

The patients from the Netherlands include 55 being treated in German hospitals.

Nearly nine thousand people who tested positive for coronavirus in the Netherlands have required hospitalization. That is out of nearly 27,500 who have tested positive.

On Monday, the LCPS announced a "gradual decline" in the number of ICU patients with Covid-19. But the council for acute care in Noord-Brabant warned that it's not yet time to celebrate. "The pressure remains unprecedentedly high. We are still working with considerably more ICU places than we normally do," a spokesperson said to Omroep Brabant. "We are seeing the number of intensive care patients slowly falling, but we are not there yet."