Video: Amsterdam sings Bob Marley’s Three Little Birds

By Janene Pieters on April 6, 2020 - 08:31
Amsterdam street largely deserted due to coronavirus restrictions, 18 March 2020
Amsterdam street largely deserted due to coronavirus restrictions, 18 March 2020

"Don't worry about a thing. Cause every little thing's gonna be alright." The song Three Little Birds by Bob Marley, a long time favorite of Ajax fans, became a note of positivity in the coronavirus crisis in Amsterdam on Sunday evening. Residents across the Dutch capital sang the song together at 7:00 p.m.

