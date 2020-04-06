Video: Amsterdam sings Bob Marley’s Three Little Birds
"Don't worry about a thing. Cause every little thing's gonna be alright." The song Three Little Birds by Bob Marley, a long time favorite of Ajax fans, became a note of positivity in the coronavirus crisis in Amsterdam on Sunday evening. Residents across the Dutch capital sang the song together at 7:00 p.m.
This is my message to you oe oe! #ThreeLittleBirds @AFCAjax @ajaxlife pic.twitter.com/IuSfzQdCKD
— Rachel Soesan (@RachelSoesan) April 5, 2020
#ThreeLittleBirds pic.twitter.com/V9dwIujQeN
— Hans (@Hansbielderman) April 5, 2020
Zeker weten! #ThreeLittleBirds pic.twitter.com/UV9sgt26a2
— Anton-Jan Thijssen (@ajthijssen) April 5, 2020
Everything gonna be Allright! Video gemaakt in Arnhem. #ajax #amsterdam #threelittlebirds #blijfthuis #Coronavirusnl #Corona
Video Tim #WijzijnAjax pic.twitter.com/7Ppz5GFGnI
— ajaxmuseum.NL (@ajaxmuseumNL) April 5, 2020