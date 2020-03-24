Philips to step up equipment production in fight against coronavirus

Philips announced that it is stepping up the production of medical equipment that can be used in the fight against the coronavirus, such as respirators, X-ray, and CT scanners. The company plans to double its production of respiratory equipment in the next eight weeks, and even have it quadrupled in the third quarter, the company said.

One problem with this is that Philips manufactures healthcare devices in the United States. This means that the American government can seize these devices using a law Donald Trump implemented last week, according to Het Parool. The so-called Defense Production Act was crated in 1950 to be able to seize steel from the car industry for new tanks during the Korea War. The pressure on Trump to use this law for respirators increased sharply on Monday due to the rapidly increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the US, according to the newspaper.

Worldwide, there is a need for many tens of thousands of respirators, essential for treating seriously il coronavirus patients. The Dutch government alone ordered 2 thousand such devices, Minister Martin van Rijn for Medical Care said on Monday evening. Because it is unclear when they will be delivered, additional orders have been placed ad the government is also looking into other options. One of these is setting up its own production capacity in the Netherlands, something that will be discussed with Philips and others.

Minister Carola Schouten of Agriculture also asked veterinarians to donate some of their equipment to the coronavirus effort. She wants veterinarians to supply respiratory equipment like respirators to hospitals, which are currently experiencing shortages, she said in a letter to the animal doctors, RTL Nieuws reports. Certain respirators normally used by vets can also be used in intensive care units. Minister Hugo de Jonge of Public Health mentioned asking veterinarians for this contribution in a letter sent to parliament on Friday.

According to Minister Schouten, the veterinarians can count on a "realistic compensation" for giving up their respiratory equipment. Exactly how many respirators the vets can supply, is not yet clear.

According to Philips CEO Frans van Houten, all governments currently want their own respiratory equipment factory, but that is almost impossible as production requires many specialist components, he said. Using a list from the World Health Organization, Philips supplies countries and regions where hospitals are confronted with many coronavirus patients, he said according to Het Parool.

To keep up with demand, the company is increasing production. Philips will hire additional staff and reduce the production of other equipment, so those workers can also focus on medical equipment.