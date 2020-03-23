Photos: Light the Sky to thank healthcare workers

On Sunday evening, event organizations, audiovisual companies, theaters, and other entrepreneurs in the entertainment industry lit up the Netherlands' sky to show support for healthcare workers and other aid workers during the coronavirus crisis.

"Our call to colleagues to participate exploded," Cees Scheij of Stagelight in Den Bosch said to Omroep Brabant.

This is the latest of many actions in the Netherlands to show support for the people working to keep the country running during this crisis. Banners saying 'thank you' started popping up at hospitals throughout the country last week. Thousands of people, including the Royal family, gathered on their balconies and at their windows on Tuesday evening to applaud healthcare workers. And church bells rang throughout the country on Wednesday as a "sing of hope".

#LightTheSky voor de helden van onze samenleving. Ook de lucht werd verlicht vanavond bij het #ErasmusMC. Dank jullie wel voor dit mooie gebaar! pic.twitter.com/uSNxMAC36B — Erasmus MC (@ErasmusMC) March 22, 2020

Bedankt dat jullie niet naar ons toegekomen zijn en regels RIVM in acht genomen hebben. #LightTheSky heeft veel positieve reacties losgemaakt. Maandagochtend linkjes naar de diverse media @gem_Beuningen @dgnijmegen @RN7Online #beuningen pic.twitter.com/nAlVeufUmq — Showlight (@showlightnl) March 23, 2020

De buurman is van het licht. Vanavond wil hij zoveel mogelijk mensen een hart onder de riem steken! Met name mensen in de frontlinie #Corona #beatcorona #voorelkaar #coronanederland #COVIDー19 #LightTheSky pic.twitter.com/vQNBBLdlbH — Marcel Berghout (@MarcelBerghout) March 22, 2020