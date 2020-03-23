Photos: Light the Sky to thank healthcare workers

By Janene Pieters on March 23, 2020 - 08:33
Light the Sky: Erasmus MC in Rotterdam lit up to show support for care and aid workers in the Covid-19 crisis, 22 March 2020
Light the Sky: Erasmus MC in Rotterdam lit up to show support for care and aid workers in the Covid-19 crisis, 22 March 2020Erasmusm MC, @ErasmusMCTwitter

On Sunday evening, event organizations, audiovisual companies, theaters, and other entrepreneurs in the entertainment industry lit up the Netherlands' sky to show support for healthcare workers and other aid workers during the coronavirus crisis. 

"Our call to colleagues to participate exploded," Cees Scheij of Stagelight in Den Bosch said to Omroep Brabant. 

This is the latest of many actions in the Netherlands to show support for the people working to keep the country running during this crisis. Banners saying 'thank you' started popping up at hospitals throughout the country last week. Thousands of people, including the Royal family, gathered on their balconies and at their windows on Tuesday evening to applaud healthcare workers. And church bells rang throughout the country on Wednesday as a "sing of hope". 

