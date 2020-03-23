Man shot on Rotterdam street; Three arrested

A man was shot on Dadeltuin in Rotterdam on Sunday evening. He was rushed to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, the police said on Twitter. Three men were arrested a short time later in connection with the shooting.

The shooting happened just after 6:00 p.m. Bystanders found the victim, a 19-year-old from the city, next to a car in a parking lot, NOS reports.

Witnesses reported a dark colored vehicle leaving the scene of the crime.

The three suspects were arrested a few streets away a short time after the shooting. They were in a car.