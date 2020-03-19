Rotterdam shooting leaves one injured; No arrests

Police in Rotterdam said they were investigating an argument which resulted in a 25-year-old man being shot in the leg. It happened Tuesday at about 10:45 p.m. on Schoenebergerweg, and there were no suspects reported in custody two days later.

Police said they responded to reports of a brawl. Once on scene, "Officers found an injured man. He was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his calf," police stated.

The gunshot victim was sitting in a small black car with several others when the argument began. They exited the car around Coolhaven, where the situation devolved into a fight.

Someone drew a firearm, police said, and shot the man in the leg. The offender then used the weapon as a blunt object, striking the victim's head.

"The group then left the car in the direction of the city center," police said. The case was still under investigation.