Shooting victim dies in Amsterdam Oost; Three held

By Zack Newmark on March 15, 2020 - 11:44
Three people were taken into custody on Saturday in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in Amsterdam Oost. Police responded to a home on Lorentzlaan in the city's Watergraafsmeer neighborhood at about 2:50 p.m. after a call to emergency services about an injured person.

"At the scene the victim was found with a gunshot wound to the head," police said. He was revived by paramedics, but died from his injuries.

The three suspects are aged 22, 23, and 24. "They were present in the home at the time of the incident and are suspected of possible involvement in the shooting incident," police said.

Local broadcaster AT5 said the victim was a 23-year-old from the capital city.

A criminal investigation is ongoing, police said.

