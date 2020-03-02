TUI plane sinks through asphalt at Bonaire airport

A TUI plane sank through the asphalt at the Bonaire International Airport over the weekend. The plane was about to depart for Amsterdam. The passengers on board were unharmed and were booked seats on other flights to the Dutch capital, a TUI spokesperson said, NU.nl reports.

The incident happened during pushback - when the plane is pushed backwards so that it can start taxiing. The plane was pulled free, inspected and sent to Curacao for further inspection, according to the newspaper.

An investigation was launched at the Bonaire airport, airport director Jos Hillen said. He said that when he took office in July last year, there was already overdue maintenance at the airport and multiple repair jobs have since started.

