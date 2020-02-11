Four years in prison for sexual exploitation of 8 minors on Instagram

Jarish K., a 21-year-old man from Zwolle, was sentenced to four years in prison and institutionalized psychiatric treatment on Tuesday for sexually exploiting at least eight minor girls on Instagram. The court considered it proven that K. convinced these girls to perform sexual acts online, De Stentor reports.

The man was convicted of human trafficking, sexual assault, threats, and possession of child pornography. His sentence is equal to what the Public Prosecutor demanded. His victims are between the ages of 12 and 14 years old and from different parts of the country.

K. said he saw no problem in "helping" his victims to post nude photos of themselves and sell their bodies online. He forced a 12-year-old girl to add the following to her Instagram profile: "Five euros for a photo, 15 for a video and for 300 euros I am your's." He told her to emphasize her age.

In 2017, K. was convicted as a minor for similar offenses. He was released in December of that year. He made contact with the first victim in this case two weeks later, was revealed in court. He still has 300 days in prison left from the 2017 sentence, which he will ow have to serve in addition to the new sentence.