Utrecht teen to represent Greece at Eurovision Song Contest

Utrecht teen Stefania Liberakakis will be representing Greece at the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam later this year. Greek broadcaster ERT announced that the 17-year-old Dutch-Greek girl will be in the second semifinal with the song Supergirl.

"I am completely flabbergasted," Stefania said to NOS. "I have received so many sweet messages. I didn't sleep until 4:00 o'clock last night because I was shaking."

The circus around Eurovision is not entirely new to Stefania. In 2016 she participated in the Junior version, representing the Netherlands with the band Kisses. They ended in 8th place out of 17.

During the Junior Song festival, Stefania came into contact with the Greek delegation. "They came to me and said: you are super nice, would you like to perform at the Greek Music Awards?" she said to NOS. She did and was then invited to audition for the Eurovision Song Contest in Greece. There she made it through with Supergirl.

Stefania is enthusiastic about the song. "At first it was something completely different, with a different vibe and different lyrics. Then they thought: maybe we should add something Greek to it. It was really completely American and you don't want that for Eurovision. You want something typically Greek. So they did that and wow, it's really cool."