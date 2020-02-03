Two held in fatal shooting at Haarlem city center

The police arrested two suspects in connection with a fatal shooting in Haarlem city center last month. A 29-year-old man from Beverwijk was killed in the shooting on Gedempte Voldersgracht on January 22nd.

The first suspect was arrested in the same week as the shooting. The 21-year-old man from Haarlem was arraigned last week and remanded into custody.

On Friday, the police arrested a 25-year-old from Haarlem in Amsterdam. He is in custody for questioning.

The motive behind the shooting is still unclear. The police call on witnesses or people with information relevant to the case to come forward.