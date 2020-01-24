Night train connecting Amsterdam to Scandinavian capital under consideration

Five prominent European cities are looking into a night train between Amsterdam and Stockholm. Amsterdam, Hamburg, Copenhagen, Stockholm, and Helsinki have all put this project on their political agenda, Dagblad van het Noorden wrote on Friday.

The five cities are currently lobbying in Brussels for money to perform a feasibility investigation into the night time train between the Dutch and Scandinavian capitals. According to the newspaper, this project will be an extension of the high speed line already on the cards between Amsterdam and Groningen.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management would not comment to NL Times on the cities' lobbying for EU money for this project. At this stage the night train should be viewed "as the intention and wishes of those five cities,” she said, adding that she did not think those five cities could gather the billions of euros needed to make this project happen on their own.

The spokesperson did not say if or when the Ministry would get involved in this project. “The ministry and [Minister Cora van Nieuwenhuizen] believe in better international connections via railway and we are running several projects to improve this," she said. These projects include running direct trains between Amsterdam, Rotterdam and London, and between Amsterdam and Berlin.

With this plan, the cities play into the European Union's goal of improving the international train networks so that it can be an alternative to flying short distances.

The cities will meet in Hamburg in May, according to Leeuwarder Courant.