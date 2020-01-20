20,000 extra electric car charging points ordered by 3 municipalities

The municipalities of Noord-Holland, Flevoland and Utrecht are hoping to stimulate electric driving with more charging points. A total of 20 thousand new charging points will be installed in the three provinces. Together, they currently count around 5 thousand charging points for electric vehicles, RTL Nieuws reports.

The new charging points will be installed where there is demand for them. Residents with an electric car can request a charging point from the municipality. They will be public charging points, installed along the road.

The Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management estimates that around 20 million charging points will be needed in the Netherlands by 2030, of which about a quarter will be in the public space. Minister Stientje van Veldhoven wants charging an electric car to be just as easy as charging a cell phone.