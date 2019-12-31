Motive unknown in fatal Schiedam shooting

A man found shot to death in a Schiedam home was not a resident, but rather lived 20 kilometers away in Rijswijk, police said Monday evening. The 26-year-old died at the Boomgaardstraat crime scene after authorities were dispatched to the area around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Attempts by paramedics and a trauma team to revive the man failed. Meanwhile, forensic investigators began collecting trace evidence.

Op de Boomgaardstraat in Schiedam heeft een schietpartij plaatsgevonden. Een persoon raakte hierbij zwaargewond en overleed ter plekke. De politie doet onderzoek. pic.twitter.com/8fJWRA4xfL — MediaTV (@mediatvnl) December 28, 2019

Days later authorities were still trying to piece together the motive of the shooting.

"The investigation shows that another person was involved in the incident who, with or without the help of others, managed to leave the residence," police said in a statement. It is not known if the second person, or if anyone else involved, was also injured in the Saturday night violence.

Schiedam - Drone-team brandweer assisteert bij onderzoek naar dodelijke schietpartij: → https://t.co/cplfXd3z4W pic.twitter.com/22cSs2PvEX — Flashphoto NL (@flashphotoNL) December 29, 2019

Police also canvassed the neighborhood over the last two days, reviewing security camera footage and interviewing local residents and neighborhood business staff. Investigators are keen to speak with anyone who was in the area bordered by the Bagijnhof, Lange Kerkstraat, Grote Markt and Ooievaarsteeg on Saturday between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.