One killed, driver with stab wound rescued from car in river; Driver arrested

By Zack Newmark on December 23, 2019 - 08:12
An investigation was ongoing into a weekend mystery where a dead body was found inside a car fished out of the Nieuwe Maas river. Police in Rotterdam say they arrested the driver of the car, a 38-year-old Rotterdammer, who managed to escape the vehicle despite having a stab wound.

It was not immediately clear how or when the car wound up in the water, but the Rotterdam driver emerged from the water between 2:30 a.m. and 3 a.m. on Sunday. He was taken to an area hospital by ambulance, police said.

Police told broadcaster Rijnmond that roughly a half-day later he told officers there was another person in the car when it hit the water. Divers and investigators on boats equipped with sonar combed a section of the river for hours.

"Just before midnight, the police located the actual car using sonar equipment. This was lifted onto the quay with the help of a crane," police said. The body of a woman was removed from the vehicle’s passenger side just after midnight on Monday.

"The relationship between the man and the woman is being investigated."

The car, a dark-colored Mercedes-Benz sedan, had a German license plate, photos taken at the scene show. Authorities asked for anyone with knowledge of the case, or anyone who witnessed something suspicious, to contact them directly.

