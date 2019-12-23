Amsterdam alderperson Sharon Dijksma welcomes baby girl

Former national politician Sharon Dijksma, 48, gave birth to her third child on Monday morning. Eleonora Windmulder and her mother were both said to be healthy.

Dijksma, now the alderperson for traffic, transit, water and air quality in Amsterdam, declared on Twitter, "Amsterdam has another new resident!" The Labour politician added, "We are proud and grateful for this wonderful gift."

She and husband Thomas Windmulder also have a 15-year-old son and a 7-year-old daughter. The pregnancy was "a special and unexpected gift that makes us very happy," she said in August, according to AD.